William G.”Bill” Duffey, 70

William G.”Bill” Duffey, age 70, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2026 at his home in Sardinia, OH.

He was born June 20, 1956 in El Paso, TX, son of the late William E. Duffey and Evelyn M. Sullivan Duffey.

Bill retired from Clermont Steel Fabrication where had worked as a welder.

Bill was our hard working mowing man. When he wasn’t mowing he was either doing things in his garage or sitting on the couch watching westerns or wrestling. He loved his family dearly and all the time he got to spend with them. He loved Mary so much. He knew from the night he saw her at the Brown County Fair that he was going to spend his life with her and that he did. They had such a beautiful life together.

Bill absolutely loved all his nieces and nephews, and boy did he pick on them. It was never a quiet or dull moment with him; always full of laughter and jokes. Oh, and we can’t forget those lottery tickets; I’m sure that’s how some people met him and got to know and love him just like his family does.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Duffey whom he married Feb. 5, 1977, sisters, Shirley Tabor, Wanda McLain, brother, Kenny Duffey.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death two brothers, Harold Duffey and Jimmy Duffey.

Services will be held at the Sardinia Church of Christ, Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Marion Clifton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Sardinia Church of Christ Thursday November 12, 2026 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m..

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be given to Bill’s wife Mary. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.