Rose JoAnn Gaudio May, 77, of Ripley, Ohio, ascended into Heaven on Sunday, October 25, 2026. JoAnn was a beloved wife, sister, bonus mom, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was cherished by all who knew her.

JoAnn was the daughter of the late Rose and Joseph Gaudio of Youngstown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Beverly Gaudio.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Larry May; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Marilyn Gaudio, and their sons and families, Jeff and Joseph Gaudio; and her niece, Alyson Moorehead (Matt), and family, her sister, Roberta Gaudio, and her late brother-in-law, Dan Fox. She is also survived by her children, Angela May Bayless and Christopher May; her son-in-law, Brian Bayless; her grandchildren, Olivia, Aubree, Caden and Hudson; along with a host of adoring family members and very dear friends.

JoAnn was a lifelong learner, earning two bachelor’s degrees in interior design and fine art, as well as a master’s degree in art therapy from Wright State University.

In addition to being a talented fine artist, JoAnn was a dedicated leader in her community. She served as president of Experience Ripley and assisted with grants for the first Front Street renovation project. Alongside her sister, Roberta, she was named a recipient of the Ripley Woman’s Club Citizens of the Year honor. Together, JoAnn and Roberta were founding members of the River Village Christmas and Ripley’s Pumpkin Glow events.

Early in life, JoAnn worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor. She later put her entrepreneurial spirit to work by opening an antique mall and co-owning CoHearts Riverhouse Restaurant. One of her favorite projects was the Brown County Quilt Trail, where more than 30 of her hand-painted quilt squares adorn barns throughout the Southern Ohio landscape. JoAnn also served as an art teacher at Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Elementary School, where she dearly loved her students.

She filled our childhoods with creativity, the best forts in all the land, adventure, and laughter. When JoAnn wasn’t serving her community, you could find her tending to her garden, laughing with her grandkids, spending time with dear friends, or enjoying coffee or tea on the front porch with her husband, while overlooking the scenic sunsets of the Ohio River.

JoAnn blessed us all with a lifetime of memories that we will hold in our hearts forever.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. A celebration of life will take place at CoHearts Riverhouse in Ripley on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please stop by anytime to share your favorite memories of JoAnn and enjoy a collection of cherished artwork.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to plant roses or trees in her memory, make a donation to your favorite arts organization, or simply do something kind for someone.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com