Christina Mary Lawson, 88

Christina Mary Lawson, age 88, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2026 at her home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Kalim) Nader.

She was married to her husband, William A. Lawson, Jr. for sixty-three years, before his passing in 2020. She lived most of her life in Ripley, Ohio, where she raised her children, Tanya Melvin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Bill Lawson (Jeanne) of Ripley and Danny Lawson (Diane) of Russellville, Ohio.

She was Mamaw and Meemaw to eight grandchildren – Sara, Ryan, Nick, Cora, Katie, Cory, Daniel and Joseph; eleven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren; sister to Madelyn Zimmerman, Marilyn Blankenship, Rita Hiekenfeld and Edith Hartwell. She was preceded in death three sisters – Liz Cook, Sonia Ervin, Judy Nader and her brother – Charlie Nader.

Christine loved her family, which was her true joy. She loved playing spirited rounds of “horsey keep your tail up” with all of her grandchildren, vigorously bouncing them on her knees even when they grew to be bigger than her, which did not take long for most. She made every Thanksgiving and Christmas a special time for her family, cooking meals that left no one feeling hungry and with plates of leftovers to take home for snacks later. She always made sure each household had their own tray of her famous baklava, a nod to her Lebanese heritage.

She loved her siblings and talked about life growing up with seven sisters and one brother. She also shared stories of her ancestors from the war-torn country of Lebanon. She will be so missed by all that knew and loved her.

Following cremation, a graveside funeral service will be held at 12:45 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2026 at Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Fr. Frank Amberger will officiate.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com