Wilma (Hardyman) Jimison, 92

Wilma (Hardyman) Jimison, age 92, passed away surrounded in the love of her family on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

She was born August 10, 1934, in Red Oak, Ohio to the late Clarence and Alice (Applegate) Hardyman. She is survived by her son, Michael Jimison of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Christopher) Nichol of Randleman, North Carolina, K.J. (Logan) Jimison of Columbus, Ohio, and Gracie Jimison of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and her great-granddaughter, Amelia. She is also survived by Sherri Terry of West Chester, Ohio, who, though no longer related by marriage, remained family in Wilma’s heart and was a beloved and devoted friend. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Wilma is reunited with her beloved husband of 70 years, Kenneth Jimison; her parents, Clarence and Alice Hardyman; seven brothers, Marshall, Arthur, Noble, John, Robert, Norville, and Lovell Hardyman; and four sisters, Dorothy Young, Laura Sheely, Della Jones, and Velma Hardyman. She is also reunited with her two cherished schnauzers, Pepper and Candy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley where all are welcome to honor Wilma’s life and the impact she has left on so many.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com