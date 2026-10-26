Richard “Butch” Arn, 79, of Winchester, OH, entered into the presence of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 22, 2026 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1947 in Brown County, OH, to the late Jesse H. and Alberta (Carroll) Arn. He was a US Navy Vietnam veteran and a member of the Mt. Olivet Community Church as well as Gideons International.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Charles, Glen and Jim Arn; sister, Ethel Pearl Dunn and sister-in-law, Carol Arn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley (Tincher) Arn of Winchester; son, Matthew (Trini) Arn of Batavia; daughter, Amanda (Jim) Schroeder of Mt. Orab; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Arn of Mt. Orab, Donald Arn of Winchester, Jack (Carmen) Arn of Winchester; sisters-in-law, Helen Arn of Newark, OH, Marilyn Wasson of FL as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Community Church. Rev. Jim Schroeder will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military honors by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2026 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Olivet Community Church or Gideons International.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com