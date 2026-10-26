Howard E. Malott, 78, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born October 8, 1948 in Brown County, OH, to the late Delbert and Mildred (Newberry) Malott.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 7 brothers and 1 sister, Jimmy Malott, Bob Malott, Carl Malott, Charles Malott, JoAnn Wagoner, Stanley Malott, Ray Malott, Delbert Malott Jr.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Hauke) Malott; 3 beautiful children, Scott Malott (Robin Yates), Todd Malott (Susie) and Rachel Sawyers (Joshua Hunter); 7 precious grandchildren, Allison Malott, Dylan Sawyers (Chelsey), Mason Malott, Wylee Sawyers, Morgan Malott, Michael Malott and Lylah Sawyers as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2026 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will also be private in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope or ALS Association.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com