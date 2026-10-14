Cropper to be inducted into Brown County Historical Society Hall of Fame

​Rebecca “Becky” Cropper is the friendliest person you will ever meet. She has dedicated her life to teaching and leading young people in 4-H and related organizations.

Cropper will be among those inducted into the Brown County Historical Society Hall of Fame at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Cropper was born on July 18, 1955 and grew up on a farm in Marion County, Ohio and graduated from River Valley High School. She graduated form The Ohio State University with a degree from the College of Agriculture majoring in Rural Sociology and a Masters Degree in Agricultural Education.

​Cropper came to Brown County in 1978 as the 4-H agent. She married Harold Cropper in 1980 and they live on their Centennial Farm in Jefferson Township. The couple have two children Scott, married to Kerri Jennings and Sherill, she has two children, Clara and Andrew.

​Becky served as Brown County 4-H agent for 33 years and retired in 2011. During her career she initiated many programs guiding 4-H’rs to their careers.

Leadership has been her focus in 48 years for both youth and adults. A few of those programs are Car Teens established in 1987 associating with the Juvenile Court and Ohio Highway Patrol, the first such program in the State of Ohio, the program was recognized by the National Safety Institute and the Ohio Department of Highway Safety and the Ohio Highway Patrol. The program received a teen programming award from the National 4-H Educators Association.

​She organized the ATV Safety Team, Kids on the Block, an organization that presented programs with social and emotional learning opportunities, Leadership from the Cupboard, covered a leadership program that reached 10,000 youth and adults in the county, state and at the national level. The program emphasizes leadership skills in a hands-on manner. The subjects were understanding self, communicating, getting along with others, learning to make decisions, managing and working with groups.

Cropper engaged in strategic planning for Southern State Community College Center of Excellence, the Village of Aberdeen, Lake Loreli., Southern Ohio Farmland Preservation, Adams County Medical Foundation and the Brown County Health Department, Future Plans team for Brown County, the Hope Coalition in the Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Cropper has a vast involvement in community activities —membership in Kiwanis in the Brown County Professional Women’s Club, Retired Teachers State Committee, Ohio Valley CTC Farm Business Advisory Committee, Chair for the Bureau of Workers Compensation, Eastern Brown FFA Alumni Association and Toastmasters club.

She has received numerous awards: among which are distinguished service award with the National Association of 4-H Educators, Excellence in Extension Award, Ohio Extension Educators Association, Agricultural Group Educator Award, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement Award Brown County Chamber of Commerce. She is an honorary FFA member at Georgetown, Western Brown, FFA chapters and many other awards.

​What fulfills Becky Cropper? She responds, “seeing young people develop leadership skills to train volunteers and develop skills and talents.”

​Notwithstanding that she has retired, Cropper has continued in several organizations of community development and leadership and continues to work with young people and adults.

​How does Cropper have fun? Ohio State football games, reading, travel, public speaking and party planning and decorating.

She brings her sparkling personality to all these activities. She has been an immeasurable asset to Brown County and the State of Ohio.