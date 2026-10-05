Western Brown’s Landon Hall leads runners to finish line to win 2026 Vern Hawkins XC Invite

The 2026 Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational drew teams of middle school and high school distance runners to Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School on Sept. 25, an event named after Georgetown’s legendary “Coach” Hawkins.

Leading all runners to the finish line to win the high school boys’ 5K race and lead the Western Brown team to a first place finish was Bronco junior Landon Hall with a time of 16:44.

The Western Brown Broncos finished first of seven full teams with a score of 25, while the Eastern Brown Warriors finished in second place with a team score of 63.

Finishing second overall on a field of 89 runners in the high school boys’ race was Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington senior Alex Nash with a time of 18:06.

Placing third overall was Eastern junior Dalton Day with a time of 18:14.

Western Brown senior Caden Losekamp was the fourth runner to cross the finish line, posting a time of 18:15.

Western Brown sophomore Matthew Stroop finished in fifth place with a time of 18:39.

Eastern senior Kayne Dotson placed eighth with a time of 19:21, and Western Brown junior Isaiah Timmers placed ninth with a time of 19:22.

Rounding out Western Brown’s top five to the finish line was freshman Maddox Robinson, placing 10th overall with a time of 19:25.

Leading the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line was sophomore Gabriel Klump, who placed 12th overall with a time of 19:30.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Western Brown 25

2. Eastern 63

3. MVCA 84

4. Seven Hills 116

5. Georgetown 129

6. Clermont NE 159

7. Bethel-Tate 173

In the high school girls’ 5K race, it was Seven Hills senior Campbell Coyne placing first overall with a time of 19:55.

Placing second overall was Western Brown sophomore Rian Helton, posting a time of 21:09. Helton led the Lady Broncos to a first place team finish of six full teams.

Placing third on a field of 56 finishers was Georgetown sophomore Allie Tolle with a time of 21:34.

Georgetown junior Jade Osman placed fourth overall with a time of 22:12, and finishing in fifth place was Western Brown sophomore Bella Woodyard with a time of 22:28.

Western Brown sophomore Harper Jones finished in sixth place with a time of 22:32, and placing seventh overall was Western Brown junior Jalyn Hahn with a time of 22:41.

Eastern senior Charlize Hauke placed 12th with a time of 24:27.

Running for a 15th place finish was Western Brown senior Kendall Hanlon, coming off soccer game at Georgetown from the night before in which she scored one goal and dished out two assists in a 7-1 Western Brown victory.

HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Western Brown 33

2. Seven Hills 55

3. Georgetown 66

4. MVCA 91

5. North Adams 124

6. Eastern 130