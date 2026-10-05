Vicki Grimm, 69, of Lake Waynoka, OH, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2026. She was born May 9, 1957 in Chillicothe, OH, to the late Robert and Edna Mae (Butcher) Rowland.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter, Holly Grimm and sister, Cathy Jones.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Dwight Grimm of Lake Waynoka; sons, Jon (Amy) Hartline of Maysville, KY, Adam Grimm of Lake Waynoka; daughter, Jennifer (Travis) Lowe of Leesburg, OH and 3 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. David Benjamin will be officiating.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com