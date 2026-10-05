Perfect 13: Lady Broncos keep rolling

The Western Brown Lady Broncos keep rolling, rising to a 13-0-0 overall record for the season with their 7-1 victory at Georgetown on Sept. 24.

The Lady Broncos led by only one goal, 2-1, in the first half but heated up in the second half to score five goals.

Leading the way on offense for the Lady Broncos was junior Aubry Green, who scored three goals in the Sept. 24 win to bring her season total to 18 goals.

Western Brown junior Lydia Seibert scored two goals and recorded one assist in the win at Georgetown, while senior Kendall Hanlon finished with one goal and two assists.

Hanlon, who recorded her 100th career goal earlier this season and stood at 114 career goals after the win at Georgetown, was the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference leader in goals for the 2026 season as of Sept. 29 with 29 goals.

Hanlon was also the SBAAC assist leader as of Sept. 29 with 26 assists this season, bringing to career total to 48 assists.

Seibert was second on the list of SBAAC goal leaders as of Sept. 29 with 26 goals this season, and she was second in the SBAAC in assists with 15.

Green was fourth among SBAAC goal leaders as of Sept. 29 with 18 goals this fall.

On defense, Western Brown’s senior goalkeeper Danica Verdon was second in the SBAAC in shutouts as of Sept. 29 with six shutouts this season.

The Lady Broncos remained at 7-0-0 in SBAAC American Division play as the tight battle with the 8-0-0 Batavia Lady Bulldogs for the American Division title continues. The Lady Broncos are scheduled to host Batavia in SBAAC American Division play on Oct. 6. They are scheduled to wrap up the regular season with road games at Bethel-Tate (Oct. 13) and Batavia (Oct. 15).