James Lee “Jimmy” Poole, 78, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 2, 2026 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a maintenance manager for DP&L for nearly forty years, a farmer and a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve. Jimmy was born August 22, 1948 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Donald Elwood and Frances Louann (Laypool) Poole. He was also preceded in death by a sister – Donna Poole Leadbetter; paternal grandparents – James and Sally Poole; maternal grandparents Howard and Edna Laypool.

Jimmy is survived by a sister – Jeanne Mitchell of Maysville, Kentucky; two brothers – Leslie Poole of Greenwood, South Carolina and Ernie Poole of Ripley, Ohio; a granddaughter – Ashleigh Hays; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com