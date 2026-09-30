Avery S. Humble, 45, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Avery was born in Germany to Mick and Sherry Humble. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and carried the values of service, dedication, and strength throughout his life.

Family was always at the center of Avery’s world. He is survived by his loving wife, Lesly Humble Romero, and his children: Quentin, Alessandro, Angelina, Paris, Annalisa, Emmitt, and Leonardo. He is also survived by his mother, Sherry Humble, sister, Brandi Hundley, brother-in-law, Scott Hundley, and nephews, Mickey Hundley & Trent Hundley. Avery was preceded in death by his father, Mick Humble.

Avery enjoyed the simple joys of life, especially spending time with his family. He loved fishing, cooking, and creating special memories with those closest to him. His warmth, humor, and devotion will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. David Benjamin will be officiating. There will also be military honors by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com