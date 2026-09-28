James C. “Jim” Liming, 85 years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2026, at his home in Felicity, Ohio. He is survived by his Wife: Margie Lucas Liming. 3 wonderful Sons: Lance (Cathy) Liming, Mark (Tricia) Liming and Kelly (Emily) Liming. 7 Grandchildren: Clinton (Katherine), Joey, Brett (Brittany), Tate, Grant, Olivia and Aaron. Sister: Margie (Bob) Laubach. Late Brother: Joseph Liming. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. Member of the Felicity United Methodist Church, Felicity F&AM Lodge #102 and Clermont Eastern Star #135, Clermont County Farm Bureau and Clermont County Cattleman’s Association. Funeral Services will be held at the Felicity United Methodist Church, 421 West Walnut Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120. Burial with military honors will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: Felicity United Methodist Church or Felicity FFA. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.