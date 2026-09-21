James Dale “Jamie” Daugherty Jr., 46

James Dale “Jamie” Daugherty, Jr., age 46, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2026 as a result of an auto accident. He was born May 30, 1980 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of James Dale Daugherty, Sr. and Teresa Ann (Waits) Daugherty of Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jamie was a 1998 graduate of Western Brown High School. Following graduation, he proudly enlisted in the United States Army and later worked in construction. Jamie could truly be described as “one of a kind.” He had a big heart, a great sense of humor and loved his family deeply. He enjoyed many interests and hobbies that kept him busy and brought him happiness. Jamie loved spending time outdoors, camping, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed reading, playing his acoustic guitar and making up his own songs. Jamie will be remembered for his unique personality, kind heart, wonderful sense of humor and the love he had for his family. The memories he created and the joy he brought to those around him will remain treasured by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Jamie is survived by his three children – Alanis Daugherty of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gage Daugherty US Navy and Alliegh Daugherty and fiancé Zyon Tull of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Melisha White and husband Billy and Mary Jordan and husband Ryan; nieces, nephews and friend and mother of his children – Heather Boshears of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, August 16, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Mike Marriott will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery at the convenience of the family.