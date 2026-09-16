Patricia Ann “Patty” Harkins, 67

Patricia Ann “Patty” Harkins, age 67, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2026. She was born May 27, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Bob and Bette Beam. Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her partner, Dale P. Jones.

Patty is survived by her son Bruce Harkins Jr., his wife Ann, and her granddaughter, Cecilia. Also surviving are her siblings Peggy Beam (Bethel), Charles Beam (Sardinia) and Teresa Mallot (Mount Orab); sister-in-law Maureen “Reene” Beam; brother-in-law Greg Mallot; and many cherished family members and loved ones, including Seth Berry, Jesse Bishop and his son Atlas, and fiancé, Ashley Gregory and her daughters Maelyn, Kaylee and Harper.

Patty grew up in Mt. Orab and graduated from Western Brown High School. She worked for approximately 20 years at PakLab and was still employed there at the time of her passing. Earlier, she worked in food service for Western Brown Schools, where she was affectionately known as “Momma Patty.” She was also a proud band mom.

Patty enjoyed crafts, baking, cooking, visiting with family and friends and making people laugh. She especially loved spending time with Cecilia and treasured family holidays and time together. Patty also adored her cat, Opie.

Patty and her family were supported by Hospice of Hope during the final chapter of her life, and the family is grateful for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions in Patty’s honor may be made to Hospice of Hope. https://hospiceofhope.com/donate