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Blue Jays stand at 2-3-1 after battle with Glenwood ends in 1-1 tie

By Wade Linville
in
Ripley’s Myles Siegel is on the attack during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 match against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Myles Siegel is on the attack during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 match against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Hunter Scott launches a shot during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Hunter Scott launches a shot during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Cash Bolar goes up for a header shot during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Cash Bolar goes up for a header shot during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley goalkeeper John Perraut grabs a save during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 match against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley goalkeeper John Perraut grabs a save during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 match against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Matthew Picolo delivers a pass during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Matthew Picolo delivers a pass during the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 game against Glenwood New Boston. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Zak Belasri makes his way past a Glenwood defender during the Sept. 11 match at Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Zak Belasri makes his way past a Glenwood defender during the Sept. 11 match at Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Goals were hard to come by in a battle between two teams who held sturdy on defense for the majority of the non-conference game at Blue Jay Stadium on Sept. 11. The home standing Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays played host to Glenwood New Boston on Friday night, and it was sophomore Myles Siegel firing for Ripley’s only goal.

On the defensive end, Ripley’s sophomore goalkeeper, John Perraut, finished with eight saves.

The Blue Jays stood at an overall record of 2-3-1 after Friday’s tie against Glenwood, and they remained 1-2-0 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

With three goals as of Sept. 13, Siegel was the Blue Jays’ leading scorer on the season.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to be on the road at Fleming County, KY on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a non-conference game, and they are scheduled to return to their home field on Friday, Sept. 18 to host North Adams for a SHAC match.