Blue Jays stand at 2-3-1 after battle with Glenwood ends in 1-1 tie

Goals were hard to come by in a battle between two teams who held sturdy on defense for the majority of the non-conference game at Blue Jay Stadium on Sept. 11. The home standing Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays played host to Glenwood New Boston on Friday night, and it was sophomore Myles Siegel firing for Ripley’s only goal.

On the defensive end, Ripley’s sophomore goalkeeper, John Perraut, finished with eight saves.

The Blue Jays stood at an overall record of 2-3-1 after Friday’s tie against Glenwood, and they remained 1-2-0 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

With three goals as of Sept. 13, Siegel was the Blue Jays’ leading scorer on the season.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to be on the road at Fleming County, KY on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a non-conference game, and they are scheduled to return to their home field on Friday, Sept. 18 to host North Adams for a SHAC match.