Harold Dean King, known fondly to family and friends as “Dean” passed away Sunday, August 30, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work and cherished memories. He was born September 11, 1956 in Georgetown, OH, son of the late William Francis and Annie Lee (Prine) King.

Dean was a dedicated family man who found his greatest joy in the simple pleasures of life. He spent many years working for Fetters Oil Company and later dedicated himself to Rumpke where he worked until he retired. Dean enjoyed going to work 2-3 days a week with Roger McKenzie. Outside of work, Dean was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He loved staying home with his loved ones, going fishing with his son and spending precious time with his grandchildren. Dean was most excited about getting to meet great grandson Colsen Wyatt Blankenship in February. He was a lifetime member of the Georgetown FOE #2293.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Gary King.

His memory will be forever cherished by his children, Tabitha King (Jennifer Wilbanks) of SC, Candi King and Michael King (Kelly) both of Georgetown. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Trinity King (Hunter Blankenship), Heather King and Hanna King. Dean also leaves behind brothers, Daryl King (Charlotte), Dwight King (Evelyn); sisters, Carolyn McIntosh and Wanda Teeters as well as many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2026 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com