OSHP Georgetown Post investigating two-vehicle, fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post is currently investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. on Sept. 2 on US Rte 68 near the intersection of Hamer Rd, Pleasant Twp, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer operated by Manjit Singh, 39, of West Chester, was traveling northbound on US Rte 68. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze operated by Brenda Watson, 50, of West Union, was traveling southbound on US Rte 68. The Volvo was passing another northbound vehicle and struck the Chevrolet Cruze head-on.

Watson died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

Singh was not injured from the crash.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Georgetown Fire and EMS, the Georgetown Police Department, the Brown County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Danbury Towing, and Zach’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Georgetown Post.