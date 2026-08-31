Robert (Bob) Elwood Ruggles, 92, of Huntington Township, Brown County, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2026, at Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Bob was born on September 17, 1933, to Orel and Gladys (Groh) Ruggles. He married Shirley Holton on April 19, 1952, and they shared many years together. He is survived by their two daughters, Roxanne Ruggles (Charles Coulston) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Renee (Dallas) Huff of Russellville, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Glenda Ruggles of Aberdeen; and cousins Doris Ruggles, and Linda Ray of Winchester and Barbara Mills of Van Wert. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his brother Denver, and his wife, Shirley.

Bob was a grandfather to Amy Huff of New Concord, Ohio; Emily (Owen) Branson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Charles Coulston of Lexington, Kentucky; and Rob (Melissa) Coulston of Lexington, Kentucky. He was also a great-grandfather to Dottie, Catherine, and Gus Coulston, and Oliver and Levi Branson. Gail Boone and Jason Staggs were important caregivers and companions during his most recent years.

Bob was truly a jack-of-all-trades and was never afraid of hard work. Throughout his life, he found many ways to use his skills and talents. He built a garage in Decatur, Ohio, and worked alongside his dad, where they established Ruggles Auto Sales. Bob enjoyed using his wrecker and rollback to perform recoveries for AAA. He fulfilled a high school dream of becoming an auctioneer in 1960 at the Reich Auction School in Iowa and started Ruggles Auction Service. He went on to conduct countless farm and household auctions throughout the years with his longtime friend Bill McCormick. In 1978, he obtained his real estate license and also sold farm animals at the Cincinnati Union Stock Yards.

Bob was active in his community. He served as the first fire chief of the Byrd Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Brown County Election Board and was a longtime member of the Brown County Agricultural Society, serving on the Fair Board for many years. He also announced the Brown County Fair Horse Show and was honored to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Fair Parade in 2025. Many people enjoyed his famous “Yay, Yay, Yay the Road Ponies let ’em know you like ’em.” In addition to all of these activities, Bob drove a school bus for Eastern Local Schools for 30 years.

More than anything, Bob will be remembered for the way he connected with people. He was friendly, outgoing, and truly never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching the news, reading the paper and making his daily round of calls to ask “know any news.” He loved telling stories and sharing memories of the many people, places, and events that shaped his life. Bob had an amazing memory, especially when it came to dates and the details of days gone by. His stories, humor, and ability to entertain people will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob lived a full and remarkable life, touching the lives of many through his work, his service to his community, and, most importantly, his relationships with family and friends. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hickory Ridge Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 64, Decatur, Ohio 45115.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.