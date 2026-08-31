Carole Lavonne Lewis, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Born on April 15, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, Carole was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Pearl Belisle. She grew up alongside her beloved sisters, Charlotte Dozier and Connie Meason, with whom she remained closely connected throughout her life.

Above all, Carole will be remembered for her selfless heart and life of service. She devoted herself to her family, church, friends, and community, giving of her time and talents to those around her. Hearing of a need, she would drop everything and show up to help however she could. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God. She embodied the fruit of the Spirit and was a faithful prayer warrior, both for those she knew and strangers alike.

Carole found joy in life’s simple pleasures: family dinners and game nights, a quiet afternoon with a good book, long drives in the country listening to Elvis, and of course, anything chocolate. One of Carole’s favorite hobbies was baking and her grandchildren will especially remember her famous homemade cream puffs. She regularly dropped off home-baked goodies to her neighbors and her church family.

Carole leaves behind a rich legacy of love. She is survived by her children, Vonnie (Alan) Fejes of Littleton, CO, Sherry (Patrick) Raidy of Cincinnati, OH, and Clarence Sitter Ill of Ripley, OH; her grandchildren, Shannon (Déo) Falo of Saint Simons Island, GA, Shauna (Will) Duncan of Loveland, OH, Shelley Raidy of Cincinnati, OH, Jake Allgeier of Englewood, CO, and Jennifer (Robert) Smith of Banks, OR; her great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Aelle Weeks, Roman, Riley and Violet Smith, and Zion and Ezekiel Duncan; her devoted sisters and a wide circle of nieces, nephews and friends.

Though she is greatly missed, Carole will be forever remembered and always loved. Her light will continue to shine in the lives of those she touched.