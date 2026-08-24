Patty Ann Klump, 79

Patty Ann Klump, age 79, passed away at her son’s residence in Bethel, Ohio after battling Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday, August 23, 2026. She was born January 5, 1947 in Augusta, Kentucky to John C. Ruf and Naomi (High) Ruf. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband George (Dan) Klump, younger sister Deborah (Ruf) Romney.

Mrs. Klump is survived by sons Aaron Klump (Christine) of Bethel, Ohio and Christopher Klump (Nicole) of Parrotsville, Tennessee. Also surviving are stepchildren Jan Jimison (Daryl) of Ripley, Ohio, Brad Klump (Bonnie) of Russellville, Ohio, Lisa Gray of Georgetown, Ohio and other stepchildren. She also was very proud of her 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by two brothers Jackie Ruf of Augusta, Ky and Ricky Ruf of Augusta, Ky as well as 10 nieces and nephews and numerous friends and neighbors.

Patty was a Ripley native and graduated from Augusta High School in 1965. She worked for over 20 years as a postal clerk at the Georgetown United States Post Office as well as Copeland’s, US Shoe Company and delivered the Cincinnati Enquirer for a number of years. She was a former member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and watching her Heartland TV show.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2026 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Cahall Funeral Home, 1011 S. 2nd St., Ripley, Ohio 45167. A Christian Memorial is planned at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home and will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Afterwards, all guests are invited to share in a luncheon, location TBD.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Patty’s honor please consider, Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597 or the Alzheimer’s Association at Greater Cincinnati Chapter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.