Barth Brian Roberts, 69, of the Mowrystown community, passed away on August 18, 2026 at Hospice of Hope in Adams County, Ohio.

He was born in Georgetown, Ohio to Jack and Joanne Roberts, who preceded him in death.

Barth was a farmer and a truck driver. He was also a founder of Roberts Paving, a family business that continues today.

Barth is survived by his three children: Craig (Heather) Roberts, Jason (Shannon) Roberts, and Lorin (Blake) Kibler.

He was a grandfather to eight grandchildren: Tyler (Kaitlin) Roberts, Ryan (Katie) Roberts, Eli Roberts, Addison (Aiden) Crowe, Grady Roberts, Weston Kibler, Grayson Kibler, and Paxton Kibler. He also had one great-grandchild, Jack Ryan Roberts.

He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children: Denise ( Orr) Roberts, with whom he spent many years raising a family and making memories.

He is also survived by his sisters, Julie (Rob) Greene and Jackie (Kenny) Broughton; his aunt, Karol Wallen; his uncle, Phil (Carol) Roberts; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Barth was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Sara Lou and William Sanders; his uncle, Sherman Wallen; and his aunt and uncle, Gene and Esther Beucler.

He enjoyed attending equipment auctions and spending time on the golf course with family and friends. He also liked attending his grandchildren’s events. Above all, he was passionate about farming. Nothing brought him greater satisfaction than checking on the crops and watching the fields grow.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 12:00 noon at the Mowrystown Church of Christ Community Building with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 10:00 until the time of service at 12:00. Burial will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

The family will be served by Edgington Funeral Homes in Mowrystown. www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com