Albert Pack, 89

Albert Pack, age 89, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, August 23, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born March 15, 1937 in Martin, Kentucky the son of the late John and Jane (Kidd) Pack. Albert was a retired steelworker with Heekin Can. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing and playing cards. He will be fondly remembered for the joy he found in these simple pleasures and the memories he shared with those around him. Besides his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife – Vivian Raye (Hall) Pack in 2006 and nine brothers and sisters – Glenn Pack, Russell Pack, Raymond Pack, Billy Gene Pack, Juanita Parsons, Clesta Taylor, Irene Pack, Barbara Pack and Emma Wallace.

Mr. Pack is survived by four children – John Pack and wife Gigi of Georgetown, Ohio, Jennifer Pack and wife Bev of Lexington, Kentucky, Scott Pack of Maysville, Kentucky and Missy Perdue and husband Brett of Ashville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Cody Pack and wife Julie, Miranda Robertson and husband Derek and Ryan Perdue and wife Alyssa and three great grandchildren – Leah, Casey and Tate.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired memorial contribution may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.