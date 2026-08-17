Catherine Ann “Cathy” Bingham, 79

Catherine Ann “Cathy” Bingham, age 79, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born January 2, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Alfred and Mattie (Mitchell) Cook. Cathy was a proud and dedicated homemaker who devoted herself wholeheartedly to her family. Family was the center of her world and she took great pride in ensuring that they were well-fed, cared for and happy. Cathy enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends and always went above and beyond to make everyone who entered her home feel welcomed, loved, and comfortable. Her warm hospitality and loving nature created a home filled with cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Besides her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband – James Steven Bingham in 1999 and one sister – Jeanne Cox.

Mrs. Bingham is survived by five children – Stephanie Dawn Galliet and husband Scott of Georgia, Jamie Hope Bingham of Mt.Orab, Ohio. Steven Sean Bingham of Felicity, Ohio, James Scott Bingham and wife Diana of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Christoper Wade Bingham and wife Mary of Hamersville, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Mandy Taylor, Todd Rice, Tyler Pollitt, Jordan Bingham, Drew Bingham, Alex Bingham, Alexis Bingham, Adam Schwallie, Kelsi Smiley and Steven Bingham; nine great grandchildren; one sister – Bonnie Smiley and husband James of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother – Alfred Guy Cook of Mt.Orab, Ohio and special friends – Darell and Lynetta Newberry of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Ken and Pauline Croley and family of Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 17, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Todd Rice will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.