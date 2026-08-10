Thomas G. Martin, 95

Thomas G. Martin, age 95, of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, July 31, 2026 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Tom was born October 22, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Glen and Lucille (Cochran) Martin. Mr. Martin was retired from G&J Pepsi-Cola after forty years of service and was a United States Army Korean War veteran. He was on the board of directors of Ripley Federal Savings & Loan for many years, a fifty-year member of the Ripley Masonic lodge #71, the Royal Arch Masons, Scottish Rite, Shrine, Order of Eastern Star #461, Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and a lifetime member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years – Joyce L. (Berninger) Martin in 2021, whom he married August 17, 1957; two brothers – Nathan and Ralph Martin; one sister – Jane Henry; one grandson – Thomas D. Martin and three nephews – Eddie Lundergan and Jeff and Keith Martin.

Mr. Martin is survived by two children – Christie DeClaire and best friend Dean Shafer of Georgetown, Ohio and son – Thomas A. Martin and wife Tonia of Loxahatchee, Florida; five grandchildren – Courtney Hatfield (Jamie), Carley Beasley (Justin) all of Georgetown, Ohio, Katie Baum (Rudy) of Merritt Island, Florida and Timothy and Kelli Martin of Florida; five great grandchildren – Grant, Cole and Mac Beasley and Remington and Roxanne Baum; one sister – Doris Cooper of Ripley, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Wayne Reveal will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday (8/11/2026). Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio with Military Honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Ohio Veterans Home Activities Fund, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

The family is endlessly grateful to the compassionate caregivers at the Ohio Veterans Home who treated Tom like family and ensured his final days were filled with comfort, peace and love.