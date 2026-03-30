Richard Wayne Hogue, 72

Richard Wayne Hogue, age 72, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2026. Rick was born to the late Shirley Lee Hogue and Ruth (McGuffey) Hogue. Rick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laurel Hogue, his daughter Jessica (Jonathon) Daugherty, son Benjamin Hogue, grandchildren Alexander and Charlotte Longacre, step-grand-children Benjamin and Haley Daugherty, sister Linda Reaves, sister-in-law Jule Klotter and brother-in-law John Ansell. He was recently preceded in death by his sister Gail Coleman, sister-in-law Andrea Ansell, and daughter-in-law Ashley Hogue.

Rick described himself as a “simple man, with a simple heart”. His greatest joy in life was his family. He met his wife Laurie by chance at the Madhatter in Oakley which was a well known Cincinnati night spot in the mid-70s. Laurie was playing on a pinball machine and Rick was drawn to play the one next to her. “Brown eyes met blue” and the rest is history. Although married young at 20 and 17, they were partners and teammates for life.

His family has a life time of memories of him as a jokester. Just a certain look from him would cause laughter. His ability to fix anything earned him the title of family handyman, a role he embraced. Some of his most treasured moments were spending time with his son Ben, rooting for Ohio State Buckeye football team, coaching The Blazers youth soccer team for 9 years, sharing his love of music with his daughter Jessica, and joking with his grandkids. His favorite place was home, just sitting in his backyard with Laurie.

Rick was often described as an inspiration by those who got to know him. With the will and fight led by his mother, he was able to overcome being stricken by polio at 18 months old. She would not allow anyone to “baby” him or treat him like he was disabled. His father often told him that since he couldn’t run fast, he better learn to stand up for himself. He never let wearing a leg brace stop him from achieving set goals.

Rick was a wonderful provider and hard worker, retiring from Cincinnati Milacron after 44 years of service. He was admired for his ability to overcome adversity and for giving his absolute effort in whatever he was working on. He enjoyed his many friendships with fellow employees and playing in the Milacron golf leagues.

Rick was also a talented musician and song-writer who self-recorded an entire CD many years ago, mostly songs dedicated to his family, life, and love. Rick passed away with his wife by his side while listening to his song he titled “Diamonds to Dust”: “Castles in the sand just fade away. Here’s full circle comes back to you. I see myself as I was before. Faces of the loved ones I have known, stories told as we grow old. I love them all, the pictures you might still recall, I am to them what they were to me. Remember me as what you see, as your mind re-winds back to the 70’s.”

Rick was diagnosed with cancer 2 ½ years ago. He often said it wasn’t the dying but was the leaving that was the hardest part of the diagnosis. Beyond his absolute love for his family, he always kept in mind that Jesus was with him when experiencing any hardship. There wasn’t a day or night that passed without finding comfort in prayer.

Rick’s family is grateful for the exceptional support and compassionate care provided by Hospice of Hope (Mt. Orab).

A private farewell gathering is being planned for the immediate family.