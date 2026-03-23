Carl E. Hanselman, 88

Carl E. Hanselman, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on December 31, 1937, in Buford, OH, Carl was a beacon of joy and laughter to all who knew him. He lived a life full of “stories”, humor, and a profound love for his family and friends. Carl’s journey began in as a successful business owner of C & H Fencing. He took immense pride in his work and always approached life with an easy smile and a willingness to engage with anyone he met-truly, he never met a stranger. After retirement, he continued to embrace his passion for community by working alongside dear friends, Bob and Pam Trester. An avid coonhunter, Carl was deeply involved with the American Black and Tan Association and the Brown County Coonhunters Club. He dedicated countless hours to breeding and training dogs while sharing his extensive knowledge of the breed with anyone eager to learn. He won numerous AKC and UKC hunts and was even recognized in the American Black and Tan Publications, which made him proud. Carl was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country with honor. His stories, always accompanied by a good laugh, were cherished and will be long remembered by his family and friends. Carl is survived by his loving daughter, Sandra “Sandy” (Rodney) Swearingen, sons Carl E. (Lisa) Hanselman Jr. and Randall “Randy” Hanselman, sister Donna Sue (Alan) Crank, and a lineage that includes grandchildren Denny Newman III, Jordan Hanselman, Kendall (Keenan) Reynolds, and Randy E. Hanselman. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren Austin (Kaylee) Newman, Skylar (Emma) Newman, and Presley Sue Newman, along with great-great-grandchildren Silas, Harper, and Rowan as well as his granddogs Bonnie & Emmy Rose. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Hanselman, step-son Albert Denny Newman III, his parents, Clarence and Lela Hanselman, his brothers Harold Hanselman, Joe Hanselman and Paul Hanselman, his sister Alma Freeman and his daughter-in-law Shelia Newman Dennis. Join us as we gather to celebrate Carl’s remarkable life. A graveside service was held at Graceland Memorial Gardens on March 11, 2026. Carl E. Hanselman may have departed from this world, but his spirit, humor, and love will forever remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brown County Coonhunters Association, 110 Day Road Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.