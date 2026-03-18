Roger Bolender, 69, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient at Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born October 15, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of the late Louis C. and Roberta Stone Bolender. He is survived by his son, Brandon (Kelly) Bolender of Winchester, Ohio; daughter, Kristen (Josh) Souder of West Union, Ohio; brother, Randie (Jean) Bolender of Russellville, Ohio; sister, Patty (Jeff) Simpson of Russellville, Ohio; 7 grandchildren, Adrianne (Jaden) Utter, Emma (Jeff) Moran, Garett and Addison Moran, Dawson, Rylan and Kamree Souder; nephew, Adam (Aubrey) Bolender; nieces, Ashley (Scott) Grazilla and Robyn Simpson; 2 great-nieces, Macy & Emery Bolender and 1 great-nephew, Brant Bolender. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2026 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2026 at the funeral home. Tom Claibourne will officiate. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com