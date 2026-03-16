Stanley “Duke” Farrell, 87

Stanley “Duke” Farrell, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 15, 2026 at his residence. He was born February 11, 1939 in Kettle Island, Kentucky one of ten children born to the late Gabe and Mary (Deaton) Farrell, Sr. Duke devoted much of his life to the General Motors Corporation, where he proudly worked as an auto worker in Norwood and Dayton, Ohio. His commitment to his career was matched only by his love for his large extended family, whose affection and admiration he cherished deeply. Known for his hardworking nature, Duke found great joy outside of his professional life in simple yet meaningful pursuits. He treasured spending time on his farm accompanied by his beloved dogs, cultivating his garden with care and patience and embracing the moments shared with family. These close bonds, nurtured over a lifetime, were a cornerstone of his happiness and well-being. His legacy is one of steadfast dedication—to his work, his family and the life he built with integrity and kindness. Duke will be remembered fondly by all who knew him and loved him, especially by his extended family, who held him dear. Though Duke has left this world, the memories of his gentle spirit, his quiet strength and his unwavering love will remain enduring testaments to a life well lived. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers – Doug Farrell and wife Sally, Sam Farrell and wife Sherry Kay, Gabe Farrell, Jr. and John Farrell, three sisters – June Napier and husband Garrett “Botto”, Dasiey McGuffey and husband Joe and Janet Knox- Arnoald and husbands Marvin and Bill; one brother-in-law – Charles “Butch” Frazier and mother of his children and wife of 40 years – Linda Lou (Sowers) Farrell in 2021.

Mr. Farrell is survived by four children – Jeff Farrell, Lorie Farrell, Karen Farrell and Sharon Farrell all of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – JoAnn Crew and husband John of Lebanon, Ohio and Linda Frazier of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Connie Farrell and Linda Farrell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Chaplin Christine Haught will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com