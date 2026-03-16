Cobern Adkins, 85

Cobern Adkins, born on March 13, 1941, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cobern built a commendable career with MemCor and Triad Utrad. He carried with him cherished memories from his earlier years residing in Huntington, Indiana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Adkins, who stood by his side throughout their life together, providing unwavering support and companionship. Their children: Ronnie Adkins of Huntington, Indiana, April Jines of Denison, Florida, and Jennifer Parrett of Maineville, Ohio. Cobern’s legacy continues through his 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy and pride to his life.

Cobern was preceded in death by his parents and his sons: Dennis Adkins, Robert Adkins, Dale Adkins, and Adam Painter.

Cobern Adkins will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com