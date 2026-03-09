Mary Kathryn, 97

Mary Kathryn, daughter of the late Florence Lawson Christopher and Annis Irene (Dunn) Weisbrodt, was born April 21, 1928, at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth OH. She died on January 2, 2026 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. She was Valedictorian of her 1945 Class at Sardinia High School; and attended Wilmington College her Freshman year where she was accompanist for the Aeolian Chorus and secretary to Dr. Frank Hazard. After transferring to Miami University, she became a member of Kappa Phi Sorority and attended their national convention at Wellesley College. In 1949, she graduated from Miami with a B.S. degree in Secretarial Studies and was employed by the First National Bank and Talbert Lumber Company in Sardinia. On February 23, 1951 she married John Howard Bachman, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2012. They were parents of two sons, John Weisbrodt Bachman and Joseph Valentine Bachman. Their 61 years together were spent living on their farm north of Sardinia. Mary Kathryn was a member of the Sardinia Methodist Church where she served as youth leader, pianist, organist, vocalist, Sunday School teacher, W.S.C.S. president and Financial Secretary. She taught Business Education at Sardinia High School and later at Fayetteville High School, where she also served as Clerk-Custodian, Accompanist for the High School Chorus, and advisor for the PTA Newsletter. She was a member of the Sardinia Historical Society, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the United Methodist Women. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dick, (Col C.R. Weisbrodt, Ret.), his wife Betty and their daughter Linda Louise Bell. Mary Kathryn is survived by sons, John W. (Cindy), Joe (Christy); grandchildren, Devin, Ryan, Dane, Heather, Dustin and Sierra and great niece Tish Licciardone. A private family burial was held at the Ash Ridge Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia United Methodist Women, ℅ Mrs. Bonnie Corboy, 13787 Corboy Road, Sardinia OH 45171 or the charity of your choice.