Charlotte Holcomb Murray, 85, gained her angel wings on March 2, 2026, while surrounded by family at home in Mount Orab, Ohio. The daughter of a coal miner, she was born on February 25, 1941, in Powhatan, West Virginia to Elzy and Bertie Stanley. Charlotte is survived by her brothers Johnny (Kathy) and Wayne (Debbie), former spouse Ronald Holcomb, children Margaret (Bryan) Bazemore and Mary Smithberger, grandchildren David and Tina Smithberger, Ashley and Cassandra Bazemore, two great grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by former spouse Malcomb Murray, partner Dean Pope, and siblings Durwood (Kathy), Jerry (Darla), Robert, Larry, and Lorene (Roger). Charlotte dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. When she did work outside the home, her favorite job was managing a wig store. She was known for her strength and the deep love she had for her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was well traveled and has lived in many wonderful communities: from her hometown in West Virginia to Germany, Kentucky, Maryland, and finally landing here in Ohio. She had many simple joys in life that brought her great happiness. Charlotte loved reading and could often be found with a good book in hand. Charlotte loved going to church, reading the Bible and singing in the choir. It wasn’t your Birthday unless you got the Happy Birthday song! She also enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, sharing laughter and conversation. In quieter moments, she loved coloring and working on crafts, creating things with care and creativity. Those who knew Charlotte will remember her for her feisty spirit, her caring heart, and the love she gave so freely to her family. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 23, 2026, one of Charlotte’s favorite times of the year, when the flowers start to bloom. Family and friends came arrive any time between 1PM – 4PM.