Danny Lynn Peterson, age 78, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, February 27, 2026 at his residence. He was born June 2, 1947 in Sardinia, Ohio the son of the late Daniel Clarence and Emma Lee (Arey) Peterson. Danny exemplified a life dedicated to service and family. His career was marked by an unwavering commitment to public safety. He proudly served as a police officer for the towns of Mt. Orab, Bethel, and Williamsburg and as deputy for the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. His commitment to public safety and community service extended into his time as a volunteer firefighter, showcasing his bravery and dedication to helping others. After many years of hard work, Danny retired as a custodian for the Western Brown Local School District. His kindness and attention to the well-being of others were felt by all who crossed his path. Danny was a proud Air Force veteran, having served his country with honor. His time in the military shaped much of his character and instilled in him a deep sense of duty, resilience, and respect for others. In addition to his professional endeavors, Danny was deeply involved in his community and fraternal organizations. He was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254, where he formed lasting bonds with fellow members. He also found joy in collecting guns, a passion that reflected his appreciation for history and craftsmanship. Danny cherished spending time with family, creating lasting memories that will be cherished by his loved ones. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements and fearless service but also for the warmth and kindness he brought to those around him. Besides his parents, Danny was preceded in death by one sister – Kay Marshall.

Mr. Peterson is survived by his loving wife of 43 years – Deborah Luzene (Wesley) Peterson; three children – Michelle Nichols of New Richmond, Ohio, Brian Nichols of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tanya Harper and husband Rod of Hebron, Kentucky; one granddaughter – Nika Commodore of Greensboro, North Carolina and two sisters – Nadine Williams of Florida and Dinah McLean of Washington.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Christine Haught will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.