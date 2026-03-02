Carol Jean Brooks, 88, of Seaman, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born April 21, 1937 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Bessie Butts. She retired from the Locust Ridge Nursing Home where she was a nurse’s aide. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #633. She was a bowler at the Community Lanes in Georgetown for over 60 years.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by husband, Orlin Brooks Sr; daughters, Faryl Mingua and Carol Tincher and 4 siblings.

Carol is survived by sons, Freddie Brooks of Seaman and Anthony Brooks of Sardinia; daughters, Bobbie Brooks of Seaman and Patty Jones of Winchester; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 28, 2026 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Bowling Queen signing off!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.