Richard T. Holden, 90, a lifelong resident of Fayetteville, Ohio, was born on April 2, 1935, and passed away on February 17, 2026, in Seaman, Ohio. He was a dedicated farmer who enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for coon hunting. Richard also loved to engage with his community through square dancing, a hobby that brought him joy and social interaction throughout his life.

Richard is survived by his companion, Rosemary Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, and his siblings: Lawrence Holden of Fayetteville, Ohio, Anthony Holden of Florida, and Joseph Holden of Milford, Ohio. He is also remembered fondly by numerous nieces and nephews who cherish their memories with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph O. and Bernice (née Mair Etienne) Holden, and his siblings Bernard Holden, Franklin Holden, James Holden, Viola Glossner, Mary Yeary, Rose Marie Schwallie, and Joanne Ruther.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 23, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. A Mass will follow on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 10:30 AM at St. Angela Merici Parish / St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio.