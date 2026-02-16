It is with heavy hearts that we share that John William Carraher, of Sardinia, Ohio, crossed his final finish line on Friday February 13, 2026 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, OH, just a month after his 77th birthday.

He was born January 13, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late John William Carraher Sr. and Ada Mary (Upton) Carraher.

John was a man who couldn’t sit still, whether he was drag racing in his younger days, serving his country in the Army, farming the land, or behind the wheel of a semi, he was always moving. He was a die-hard NASCAR fan and never happier than when he was around his pulling truck.

But for all his toughness and the 35 year battle he fought against Parkinson’s, he had a soft side, too,. He loved his family, adored his grand kids, and to the very end, never met a dessert he could turn down. He will be missed for his grit, sense of humor and his love for all things fast. John was his family’s hero and will be dearly missed every day , but he is finally at peace.

He’s back in the driver’s seat now.

Surviving is his wife, Gail Carraher whom he married April 21. 1979 in Hillsboro , son, John William D. (Heather) Carraher III, daughter, Jodi (Matthew) Gallogly, four grandchildren, Adilynn, Connor, Allyson and Cara; 5 siblings, Nancy (John) Clements, Robert (Joanna) Carraher, Charles Bradley (Carol) Carraher, Mary Catherine (John) Stricker and James Douglas (Kristy) Carraher and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Hillsboro, Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Scott Morgan celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown, Ohio where the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at St. Mary Catholic Church Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, Georgetown, Ohio or Michael J. Fox Parkinsons Foundation. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.