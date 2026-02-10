Dora J. Kirtman, 79, of Mt. Orab, OH, passed away Sunday, February 8, 2026 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 19, 1946 in Decatur County, IN to the late Wilmer D. and Nan Gill (Roberts) Kirtman. She was an accountant for J.P.S. Technology in Blue Ash and was a member of the Brown County Senior Citizens in Fayetteville, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Jane Perkins; brothers, Edward, Dennis, Daniel and Wilmer Jr Kirtman and sister, Lenamae Manning.

Dora is survived by daughter, Patricia Lynn Taylor of Cincinnati; sons, William Ray Perkins of Hamilton, Randy L. Perkins of Loveland and Lawrence Wayne Perkins of Cincinnati; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Teressa Jones of Fort Wyne, IN as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dora will be cremated. There will be no services.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.