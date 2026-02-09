Mary Leona Weber, age 86, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, February 6, 2026 at her residence. She was born September 16, 1939 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Ellis) Pursley. Mary dedicated many years to serving as a volunteer at the gift shop at Mercy Hospital Clermont, where her warm presence and kindness touched the lives of many. Her heart overflowed with love, particularly for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom she relished every moment spent together. Mary’s commitment to her family was unwavering, and her legacy of love will continue to resonate within their hearts. Her life was a testament to the beauty of giving and the joy found in nurturing familial bonds. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and the profound impact she made on those fortunate enough to know her. Her memory will forever remain an enduring source of inspiration and joy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Weber; one sister – Mildred Lamontte and three brothers – Jack, Harold and Charles Lee Pursley.

Mrs. Weber is survived by three children – Steven (Mickey) Weber of Delhi, Ohio, David (Marci) Weber of Edinburg, Indiana and Donna Dzury of Macungie, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister – Faye Arbaugh of Lake Placid, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 12, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospital Clermont.

