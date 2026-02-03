Thomas “Thom” Clay Liming, age 72, of Amelia, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 23, 2026 at his residence. He was born November 21, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio one of seven children born to the late Ernest “Rip” Richard and Gladys Naomi (Newman) Liming. Thom was a proud United States Air Force veteran and served honorably for four years in New Mexico before embarking on a successful career in the maintenance department at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. He was a graduate of Georgetown High School, class of 1972 and he cherished the opportunity to reconnect with his classmates during their 50-year reunion. His passion for sports was evident through his extensive collection of sports memorabilia and he was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. In his earlier years, Thom found joy in fishing and spending time outdoors, which reflected his appreciation for nature. He will be remembered fondly for his contributions to both his profession and the lives of those around him.

Mr. Liming is survived by one son – Matthew Shane Liming and wife Mindy of Dundee, Michigan; two granddaughters – Evelyn and Eliza Liming; six brothers and sisters – Richard Liming and wife Diane of Goshen, Ohio, Dan Liming and wife Kathy of Toledo, Ohio, Barbara Reid of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tim Liming of Cincinnati, Ohio, Blair Liming of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jody Helbling and husband George of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio will military honors by the Carey-Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, 1001 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.