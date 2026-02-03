Thomas Keene Hanselman, age 92, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was born November 27, 1933 at home in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Thomas William and Emma Corrine (Keene) Hanselman. Tom was the former owner and operator of ABC Tire in Georgetown, Ohio. Throughout his career, he took immense pride in his business, which served the community for many years. After retiring, Tom maintained an active lifestyle, often found tending to his yard or engaged in various outdoor activities. He delighted in mowing his lawn and his passion for tinkering led him to work on his mower and other projects he felt needed tending to. Each spring, Tom took joy in planting a garden, nurturing the earth with care. He had a deep appreciation for animals and found tranquility in observing birds. Additionally, he harbored a fascination for trains, an interest that he cherished throughout his life. Tom was a member of the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church near Hamersville, Ohio and the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, connecting with others who shared his passions. His spirit and contributions to his community will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years – Barbara (Sturgill) Hanselman in 2005, one son – Thomas “Tony” Anthony Hanselman in 2013, daughter-in-law – Linda Hanselman in 2013, one sister – Emma Corrine Adamson in 2020 and one brother-in-law – Thomas Adamson in 2007.

Mr. Hanselman is survived by his wife of nearly 18 years – Joan (Harlow) Hanselman; three children – Todd Hanselman and wife Carol of Georgetown, Ohio, Mark Shinkle of Georgetown, Ohio and Sue Shinkle and wife Dani of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Nancy Hanselman of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – TJ Hanselman and wife Miranda, Kelly Jackson and Addie and Zephie Shinkle all of Georgetown, Ohio and Joseph Dishon of Cincinnati, Ohio; six great grandchildren – Jackson, Jillian and Jade Hanselman, Emma and Aubrey Jackson and Haiden Dishon and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 6, 2026 at the Mt.Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Pastor Mark Vincent will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mt.Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106 or to Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.