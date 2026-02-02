The sale of the mega-site in Mt. Orab has residents of the village and the surrounding area concerned with what’s coming to northern Brown County, but non-disclosure agreements signed by Village of Mt. Orab council members, Mt. Orab Mayor Joe Howser, and other parties involved have left members of the general public in the dark.

A special meeting set by Village of Mt. Orab Council was held Jan. 27 at Mt. Orab Middle School with more than 200 in attendance, giving members of the general public a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions regarding the ‘mega-site’ of more than 1,000 acres. Several stepped to the podium to address council.

Most Mt. Orab residents who have shown concern just want to know what type of industry is coming to their village.

Due to the non-disclosure agreements signed by those involved, detailed information has not been provided in relation to the plans for the mega-site. There is a good possibility that the plans for the mega-site include a data center.

For the full story, pick up the Feb. 5 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee weekly newspapers.