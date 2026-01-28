Margaret Faye Girton, age 78, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, January 26, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born December 7, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clifford and Shirley (Hipple) Cole. A retired dental assistant, Margaret spent many years at Rogers Family Dentistry, where her gentle touch and warm smile brought comfort to many patients. Her career was complemented by her time as a veterinary technician at the Mt. Orab Veterinary Clinic. Her passion for animals was evident not only in her professional life but also in her personal interests. Margaret had an uncanny ability to connect with all creatures, and her love for animals was a shining aspect of her character. Beyond her professional commitments, Margaret found joy in rock and fossil hunting, a hobby that ignited her adventurous spirit. She reveled in exploring the great outdoors, a passion that allowed her to appreciate the beauty of nature. Music filled her life with joy, providing a soundtrack to her cherished moments with friends and family. Gardening was another of her great loves, as she nurtured a vibrant array of flowers and plants, creating serene spaces that reflected her nurturing spirit. Her home was often filled with laughter, love, and the harmonious sound of music, where memories were made and shared. Margaret was also a proud member of the Russellville Chapter, Order of The Eastern Star, contributing to her community with grace and kindness. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, as she brought laughter, love, and harmony to those around her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – James David Girton in 2013.

Mrs. Girton is survived by one son – Aaron Brad Girton and wife Angela of Hamilton, Ohio; two grandchildren – Michaela Avery of West Chester and Lauren Simpson of Hamilton, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Keegan, Kolton and Karter Avery all of West Chester, Ohio and Conner Simpson of Hamilton, Ohio; companion – David W. Hollars of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother – Clifford Cole of Hamilton, Ohio and one sister – Carolyn Fagaly of Vicksburg, Michigan

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Friday, February 6, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

