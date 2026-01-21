Sandra K. Gray, age 80, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2026 at her residence. She was born June 20, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl and Olive (Donley) Wilson. Sandy was a beloved member of the community who touched many hearts throughout her journey. Her professional path began at Ace Hardware in Georgetown, Ohio, after which she made her mark at Holman Motors in Eastgate, Ohio. In 1985, she partnered with her loving husband to co-found Gray’s Maytag in Georgetown, where they poured their hearts into their work together until their well-deserved retirement in 2010. Sandy’s commitment extended far beyond her professional endeavors; she was a dedicated and valued member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, where she actively participated in the Mount Up Ministry and the Funeral Meal Ministry, offering her support and kindness to those in need. In her leisure time, Sandy found joy in crocheting and knitting, creating beautiful pieces with her own hands. Her flower gardens were a testament to her nurturing spirit, blossoming just as she did in the lives of those around her. Sandy’s legacy of love and dedication will continue to bloom in the hearts of her loved ones and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered. Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by four siblings – Jill, Whitey, Mike and Danny.

Mrs. Gray is survived by his loving husband of 62 years – Daryll R, Gray whom she married June 19, 1963; three children – Lou Ann James, Robin Suzanne Teeters and husband Jeff and Timothy Roland Gray and wife Cindy; eight grandchildren – Ryan, Emerald, Misty, Jillian, Matthew, Brenden, Carson and Sailor; several great grandchildren and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley and Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the church and Monday from 11:00 A.M until the time of services. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 214 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

