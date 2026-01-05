Marian Ruth Patten, age 91, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 1, 2026 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was born June 29, 1934 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Lavina (Bierley) Innis. Marian was a devoted member of Bible Baptist Church. Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life, influencing her values and the warmth she extended to others. Marian cherished her time spent with her family, creating countless memories that will be held dear by those who knew her. The warmth of her love and support was a source of strength to her loved ones, and her presence will be profoundly missed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Howard Wayne Patten and two daughters – Peggy Sizemore in 2024 and Jody Lynn Patten in 2007.

Mrs. Patten is survived by two sons – Tom Patten and wife Karen of Georgetown, Ohio and Kenneth Patten (Stacy Tucker) of Scottsville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother – Charles T. Innis of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Bible Baptist Church, 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Ted R. House will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.