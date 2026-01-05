The first Wreaths Across America event was held at Decatur Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 13 with the eight ceremonial wreaths placed near the cemetery flagpole. The ceremonial wreaths honor all those who have served, past and present, in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and all POW/MIAs. The cemetery is an official WAA site and next year the plan is to not only be a ceremonial site but to also offer sponsored wreaths to be placed on veteran graves.

The brief ceremony (due to the cold and snow) was emceed by Rebecca Rickey and the prayer was offered by Kevin Jodrey, pastor of the Decatur Community Church. Helping place the wreaths were Philip Dotson, Dean Dotson, Eddie Bailey, Jeff Puckett, Rebecca Rickey and Gary Embrey. Philip, Dean, Eddie and Jeff are with Walter Miller American Legion Post 394 in Russellville. Rebecca Rickey and Gary Embrey are with Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman.

Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event, held on a Saturday in December, where volunteers place live balsam wreaths in cemeteries nationwide to Remember fallen heroes, Honor those who serve, and Teach younger generations about freedom, fulfilling a year-round mission of remembrance. Volunteers say each service member’s name aloud to keep their memory alive, uniting communities to support veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families.

The event, started in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, has grown into a massive, volunteer-driven effort supported by donations, corporate partners, and community efforts, ensuring our nation’s heroes are never forgotten.