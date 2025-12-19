Jodie Jean Huff, 43, of Jasper, Indiana and formerly of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 14th,2025 surrounded by love, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Jodie was the beloved mother of Kylie Carrington, Marcus Huff, and Brittany Seitz and the proud and devoted grandmother to Bentley, Lou Lou, and Mr. Man, a role she cherished more than anything in the world. She was the loving fiancée of Bucky Seitz.

Jodie was the loving daughter of Glenda and Joe Huff and a treasured sister to Brittany, Stacy, and TJ. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews who meant so much to her.

A true free spirit, Jodie had a big, loving heart and a personality that could light up any room. She was always the life of the gathering, known for her contagious smile, infectious laugh, and ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved. Her presence brought joy, comfort, and connection to all who knew her.

Jodie was a special person who left a lasting impact on everyone she met. Her love, laughter, and spirit will live on through her family and all those whose lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 27, 2025 at the Centenary Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Friends and family may call from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, at the church. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Any Ripley youth sports program, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at: www.cff.org or the Brown County Humane Society at: http://www.bchsohio.org