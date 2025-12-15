Malinda “Mindi” Fulton, age 66, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 10, 2025 at Mercy Health in Mount Orab.

She was born May 4, 1959 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of Keith Lee Carr and Dorothy Rose (Kennel) Carr McFarland. On October 18, 1978 in Miami Beach, Florida she married Dennis Fulton.

Mindi was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Mimi to her grandchildren. She loved working with her flowers, gardening, and reading.

Surviving are her loving husband, Dennis Fulton; two daughters: Erin Harrington of Hamersville and Lindsey Fulton (Randall Hauke) of Sardinia; son, Charles Fulton of Sardinia; mother, Dorothy McFarland of Aberdeen; six grandchildren: Brynn Ratcliff, Carmin Fulton, Layla Harrington, Delilah Harrington, Nyxie Hauke, and Lincoln Hauke; two brothers: Keith Carr of Aberdeen and Michael (Toni) Carr of Ripley; and several nieces and nephews.

Mindi was preceded in death by her father, Keith Carr and step-father, Gene McFarland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.