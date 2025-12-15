Joseph M. Boler, a lifelong farmer and dedicated family man, passed away on December 4, 2025, just one day before his 88th birthday. Born on December 5, 1937, in Mount Orab, Ohio, Joseph was a proud member of the local community and a devoted member of St. Angela Merici Parish at St. Patrick Chapel.

Joseph was known for his unwavering love for his family and friends. He is survived by his children: James Boler of Batavia, Ohio, Jeffrey (Monica) Boler of Kingsport, Tennessee, Amy (Jerrod) Etienne of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Joseph (Erica) Boler of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Rebecca Boler of Mt. Orab, Ohio. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren: Aurora, Blaise, Dylan, Lukas, McKinzie, Faith, and Joey, as well as his great-grandchildren: Tate and Emory. Joseph also leaves behind his cherished pet, Chester, who brought him much joy.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna C. Boler, who was his partner and support throughout their life together. Joseph was also preceded by his parents, Russell and Grace Boler, and his brother, Roy Boler.

Visitation will be held on December 8, 2025, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass celebrating Joseph’s life will take place on December 9, 2025, at St. Angela Merici Parish / St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118, beginning at 10:30 AM. Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating.

Joseph M. Boler will be deeply missed by all who knew him, remembered for his commitment to his family, his work ethic as a farmer, and his steadfast faith in God. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime.