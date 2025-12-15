Frederick “Fred” Lee Schneider of Milford, OH, passed away on December 6, 2025, at the age of 85. Fred was born on September 21, 1940, in Hamersville, OH to Kenneth and Norma Schneider. Fred was the beloved husband of 64 years to Joyce (nee Jodrey) Schneider, loving father of Dawn (Chris) Foster and Darrin (Missy) Schneider, proud grandfather of Chance (Sarah) Foster, Connor (Jordyn Atwater) Foster and Cain Schneider, dear brother of Shirley (Richard) Bartlow, cherished son of the late Kenneth and Norma (nee Innis) Schneider. Also survived by several nieces, and many relatives and friends. Fred proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for CGE/Duke Energy for 28 years as a lineman. He is loved by his family and was known for his honesty, integrity, and strong work ethic which he passed on to his children. He’s a kind faithful man who will be missed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Fred Schneider to the Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford, OH 45150 or to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242