Rodney Brooks Reid, age 76, of Anderson Township, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 23, 2025 at the SEM Haven Health and Residential Care Center in Milford, Ohio. He was born March 4, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Lester Brooks Reid and Marguerite (Lucas) Milligan.

Rodney dedicated thirty-five years as a claims manager for the Ohio River Company, where his expertise and leadership were highly valued. Following his retirement from this role, he transitioned to serve as a school bus driver for the West Clermont School District, where he positively impacted the lives of countless students over five years. Beyond his professional achievements, Rodney was known for his deep love of music and his remarkable sense of humor, which brought joy to those around him. His warm spirit and dedicated service to others will be fondly remembered by family, friends and all who had the privilege to know him. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two children – Travis Brooks Reid and Kelly Renee (Reid) Hillerich.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years – Barbara (Liming) Reid, whom he married February 23, 1969; one sister – Rhoda Knauff and husband Bob of Largo, Florida; one brother – Randy Reid and wife Jill of Felicity, Ohio; four grandsons – Justin Brooks and Zachary Ryan Reid and Benjamin Henry and Mason John Hillerich; one granddaughter – Ashley Marie (Reid) Tyoe and husband Owen; one great granddaughter – Sawyer Rose Tyoe and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.